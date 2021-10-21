Advertisement

ENDANGERED SILVER ADVISORY: Miller County, Mo. authorities searching for woman reported missing

Debra Charlene Wise, 69, disappeared from 63 Oak Bend Road in Kaiser Wednesday morning.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCUMBIA, Mo. (KY3) - The Miller County Sheriff’s Office issued an Endangered SILVER Advisory for a woman reported missing.

Debra Charlene Wise, 69, disappeared from 63 Oak Bend Road in Kaiser Wednesday morning. She suffers from both mental illness and cancer.

Investigators say she drives a black 2008 Chrysler 300 with Missouri license plate MYSWED. She may be en route to Tennessee.

If you know of her whereabouts contact the nearest law enforcement agency or call the Miller County Sheriff’s Department at 573-369-2341.

