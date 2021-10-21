Fire destroys a compactor truck near Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -A compactor truck filled with cardboard and other paper products was destroyed by a fire Thursday morning.

The truck parked at a shredding and recycling business on North Farm Road 123 caught on fire around 3:30 a.m. The fire threatened nearby power lines.

The truck had two to three tons of paper goods in the compactor and the diesel tanks were full. Several departments were called to the fire because of the contents inside the truck.

“With that amount of cardboard in the back of the truck and compactor, it is a heavy fire load, there is a lot of material to burn. It is a heavy fire load to get that out,” said Chief James Kilburn with the Brookline Fire Protection District.

No one was hurt. Investigators are trying to determine what started the fire.

