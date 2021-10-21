Leigh’s Lost and Found: Concerns about thieves stealing Pitbull puppies in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - In today’s Leigh’s Lost and Found, one family’s search for their new puppy who vanished from their front yard.

Jenna Rose Jones and her family had only had Kilo for a few days before he went missing, and because he’s a Pit bull puppy, they’re worried he was stolen for bad purposes..

She tells us, “I think we had him right at a week when he went missing from the yard, right out front, out of the fence. Neighbors say rumors are going around, someone’s stealing a bunch of puppies and no one knows where they’re going or what’s happening to them.”

“I do have a couple of shots of a vehicle parked out in front of the house for a little while, about five minutes. All I could see was the front end of a white vehicle.

That was back on October 7th right around 5:10 in the evening. Jenna has three other dogs but none of them got out of the fence, only Kilo, so she’s pretty sure someone targeted the puppy.

They searched all night that night and each day since then. We’ve also posted Kilo on the Leigh’s Lost and Found facebook page several times, but there hasn’t been one credible sighting.

Jenna says all her dogs are microchipped and have collars and tags, but since Kilo only lived with them a few days, she didn’t get a chance to get him chipped.

She says his disappearance has been tough on everyone, including her other dogs, her kids and her husband.

“My husband felt so bad going to sleep knowing he wasn’t here and not knowing exactly what happened to him. The storms came through. He’s still worried and hoping the wrong hands didn’t get ahold of them. I am offering a reward. If you can send me a photo of the dog, I do have a cash reward for him.”

If you see Kilo or know anything about his disappearance, Jenna’s facebook link is below. Also, if you think your pet has been stolen, you need to file a police report and make sure you have owner documentation like vet records, pictures or adoption papers.