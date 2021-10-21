Man dies from assault at Applebee’s parking lot in Springfield, homicide investigation underway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after man has died from injuries he suffered in an assault at an Applebee’s parking lot in north Springfield.

Police have identified Ronald Himmelberg, a 64-year-old Springfield resident as the victim. Investigators say Himmelberg died from his injuries on Sept. 12 after an assault on Sept. 1.

“Details of the case were kept confidential until the suspect could be located by SPD’s Violent Crimes Unit,” according to an announcement Thursday from the Springfield Police Department.

Police responded to the assault at the parking lot of the Applebee’s at 2430 N. Glenstone Ave. around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 1. Police say Himmelberg was sent to a hospital with several injuries.

The case is currently being reviewed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. Police have not yet identified a suspect or announced charges in the case.

Detectives continue to investigate the assault. If you have any information on the assault, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

The Springfield Police Department has investigated 20 homicides in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.