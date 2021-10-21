Advertisement

Man dies from assault at Applebee’s parking lot in Springfield, homicide investigation underway

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.(Source: Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after man has died from injuries he suffered in an assault at an Applebee’s parking lot in north Springfield.

Police have identified Ronald Himmelberg, a 64-year-old Springfield resident as the victim. Investigators say Himmelberg died from his injuries on Sept. 12 after an assault on Sept. 1.

“Details of the case were kept confidential until the suspect could be located by SPD’s Violent Crimes Unit,” according to an announcement Thursday from the Springfield Police Department.

Police responded to the assault at the parking lot of the Applebee’s at 2430 N. Glenstone Ave. around 9:45 p.m. on Sept. 1. Police say Himmelberg was sent to a hospital with several injuries.

The case is currently being reviewed by the Greene County Prosecutor’s Office. Police have not yet identified a suspect or announced charges in the case.

Detectives continue to investigate the assault. If you have any information on the assault, contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810 or Crime Stoppers at 417-869-TIPS (8477).

The Springfield Police Department has investigated 20 homicides in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Reese Johnson died in a crash near Willard, Mo.
REMEMBERING REESE JOHNSON: Brother, friends mourn tragic death of Willard, Mo. teenager
Search for missing Branson man shifts to Hollister
MO VIP.
MO VIP WINNERS: See latest list of winners in Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawing
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations

Latest News

Medicare enrollment is underway
On Your Side: Answers to your Medicare questions
MoDOT: Workforce shortage could affect road clearing during prolonged winter storms
Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell and others escort murder suspect Jason Stockstill from a...
Authorities arrest two wanted in homicide of Boone County, Ark. man
A recent study found an Ozarks hospital that was top 10 least profitable in the state, in large...
Study finds NARMC among top 10 least profitable hospitals at start of pandemic
Strong storms possible Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Warmer Friday Stormy Weekend