Missouri Job Center hosts first responder career fair

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Job Center will host a first responder career fair Thursday at 9 a.m to 1 p.m. Agencies form from Greene, Christian and Taney County will have representatives with jobs ranging from entry level to years of experience.

The Springfield Police Department is one of those agencies. The department has 54 positions opened with 13 of them office. The Christian County Sheriff’s Office has eight correctional officer positions that are available. Logan-Rogersville Fire Department has four spots open and is taking ten for their academy program.The Branson Police Department is hiring six officers and two dispatchers. The Springfield Fire Department will also be in attendance.

The Springfield-Greene County 9-1-1 Emergency Communications has nine positions open. Director Kris Inman said while dispatchers aren’t on scene of a call they still play a vital role in responding efforts.

”We can train you,” said Inman. “We will train you and training here takes about a year. You’ll be hooked up with a trainer that entire time. We get to train on each position. You will train as a call taker, you’re trained as a dispatcher and get about 200 hours roughly on each one of those positions, which takes roughly about a year. Then once we get trained you’ll be released from your trainer and doing it on your own. You continue to have great support even when you’re released.”

Katherine Trombetta with the job center said this is the first time they’re hosting a job fair for first responders.

