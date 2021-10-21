Missouri students learn about earthquake preparedness in statewide drill

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School arounds the Ozarks spent part of their Thursday morning practicing what to do if an earthquake rattles the region.

It’s all part of Missouri’s “Shakeout Earthquake Drill,” which is held annually statewide on the third Thursday in October. Children practiced the drop, cover and hold-on techniques.

Since earthquakes hit with no warning, school leaders say it’s good to know what to do if things start shaking at school, home or elsewhere.

“Really, it’s just to protect them from falling objects or large pieces of furniture,” said Rachel Tabuya, assistant principal of Ozark West Elementary, on the impact of the drill. “We also instruct them to wait until the shaking has come to a stop.”

The drill offers insight on how to prepare for potential earthquakes, including ones that impact Missouri. Hundreds of earthquakes occur each year in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which includes Missouri and several nearby Midwest states.

In most cases, these earthquakes are too small to be felt by humans and can only be detected by sensitive instruments. CLICK HERE for a longer explanation of the New Madrid Seismic Zone from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

