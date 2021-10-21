Advertisement

Missouri students learn about earthquake preparedness in statewide drill

School arounds the Ozarks spent part of their Thursday morning practicing what to do if an...
School arounds the Ozarks spent part of their Thursday morning practicing what to do if an earthquake rattles the region.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:01 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - School arounds the Ozarks spent part of their Thursday morning practicing what to do if an earthquake rattles the region.

It’s all part of Missouri’s “Shakeout Earthquake Drill,” which is held annually statewide on the third Thursday in October. Children practiced the drop, cover and hold-on techniques.

Since earthquakes hit with no warning, school leaders say it’s good to know what to do if things start shaking at school, home or elsewhere.

“Really, it’s just to protect them from falling objects or large pieces of furniture,” said Rachel Tabuya, assistant principal of Ozark West Elementary, on the impact of the drill. “We also instruct them to wait until the shaking has come to a stop.”

The drill offers insight on how to prepare for potential earthquakes, including ones that impact Missouri. Hundreds of earthquakes occur each year in the New Madrid Seismic Zone, which includes Missouri and several nearby Midwest states.

In most cases, these earthquakes are too small to be felt by humans and can only be detected by sensitive instruments. CLICK HERE for a longer explanation of the New Madrid Seismic Zone from the Missouri Department of Natural Resources.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Reese Johnson died in a crash near Willard, Mo.
REMEMBERING REESE JOHNSON: Brother, friends mourn tragic death of Willard, Mo. teenager
Search for missing Branson man shifts to Hollister
MO VIP.
MO VIP WINNERS: See latest list of winners in Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawing
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations

Latest News

Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 850+ new cases; Arkansas adds 500+ cases
Animal control has tips on how to find the owner
Leigh's Lost and Found: What animal control says you should do if you find a lost dog
Several puppies have disappeared from their yards
Leigh's Lost and Found: Concerns about thieves stealing Pitbull puppies from Springfield yards
Springfield Public Schools inducts 4 into its Hall of Fame