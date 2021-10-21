Advertisement

PAC uses Missouri governor’s attack on paper to raise money

(Source: Governor Mike Parson's Administration)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - A political action committee backing Republican Gov. Mike Parson is raising money with a new video highlighting his attacks on a Missouri newspaper that discovered a flaw in a state agency’s cybersecurity and waited for it to be fixed before publishing a story.

The 55-second video released Thursday by Uniting Missouri praises Parson for standing up to the state’s “fake news factory” and criticizes the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. It suggests that a reporter for the newspaper was “digging around” in personal data about teachers.

Uniting Missouri promoted the video in an email urging recipients to help fund Parson’s efforts to “hold the liberal media accountable.” It includes a link to a form that allows people to contribute. The PAC declined comment Thursday.

The newspaper last week found a security flaw that allowed the public to view the Social Security numbers of thousands of teachers through the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education’s website. The Post-Dispatch alerted the agency and held off on reporting on the problem.

Instead of focusing on the agency’s problem, Parson attacked the newspaper, and announced a criminal investigation. Parson then faced criticism for failing to appoint any members to a commission set up three months ago to identify cybersecurity risks in state government.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Reese Johnson died in a crash near Willard, Mo.
REMEMBERING REESE JOHNSON: Brother, friends mourn tragic death of Willard, Mo. teenager
Search for missing Branson man shifts to Hollister
MO VIP.
MO VIP WINNERS: See latest list of winners in Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawing
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations

Latest News

Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Authorities arrest two wanted in homicide of Boone County, Ark. man
School arounds the Ozarks spent part of their Thursday morning practicing what to do if an...
Missouri students learn about earthquake preparedness in statewide drill
Missouri students learn about earthquake preparedness in statewide drill
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks released the entire Community Focus Report on Thursday...
Community Foundation of the Ozarks highlights key points in 2021 Community focus report
Community Foundation of the Ozarks highlights key points in 2021 Community focus report