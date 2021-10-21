Advertisement

Police investigate shots fired in west Springfield, Mo.

Shots fired at Clifton and Lynn in Springfield
Shots fired at Clifton and Lynn in Springfield(KYTV)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Police say they found four shell casings on the street near the intersection of Clifton Street and Lynn Avenue south of Division Street Thursday morning.

Homeowners reported hearing the shots around 4:00 a.m.

One of the witnesses say they saw a vehicle speed off, but they couldn’t get a description. No houses or cars were hit by bullets.

