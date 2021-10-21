Advertisement

Searcy County, Ark. judge sentenced to five years probation in harassment case

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEARCY COUNTY, Ark. (KY3) - A Searcy County, Arkansas judge has been sentenced to five years of probation after pleading guilty to criminal charges that stem from June 2020.

Jim Harness, a resident of Marshall, Arkansas, pleaded guilty to a felony charge of breaking or entering and misdemeanor charges of first-degree criminal mischief, interference with emergency communication and harassment.

According to the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office, a woman who identified as the estranged wife of Harness called authorities in June 2020. She said Harness had forced his way into her home in Marshall, Arkansas without permission.

Units with the Searcy County Sheriff’s Department and the Marshall Police Department responded to the call and Harness was detained nearby. Investigators say evidence showed that the front door of the residence was “kicked or forced in,” and inoperable.

Under Arkansas code, elected county officials who have been found guilty of certain crimes are prohibited from holding public office. According to a special prosecutor, Harness’ guilty plea to a felony will likely disqualify him from continuing in his role of county judge. Since his arrest, he had been serving in office pending possible removal.

According to the Searcy County Sheriff’s Office, Harness will not spend time in jail as long as he meets the conditions of his probation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Reese Johnson died in a crash near Willard, Mo.
REMEMBERING REESE JOHNSON: Brother, friends mourn tragic death of Willard, Mo. teenager
Search for missing Branson man shifts to Hollister
MO VIP.
MO VIP WINNERS: See latest list of winners in Missouri’s COVID-19 vaccine incentive drawing
Operations “Return of the School Year” and “NO Saints and Sinners 2021” ran in the New Orleans...
8 missing endangered children recovered, 18 sex offenders arrested in recent U.S. Marshals operations

Latest News

Authorities are looking for Jason Lee Stockstill, 49, and Heather Dawn Scallion, 38, in the...
Authorities arrest two wanted in homicide of Boone County, Ark. man
School arounds the Ozarks spent part of their Thursday morning practicing what to do if an...
Missouri students learn about earthquake preparedness in statewide drill
Missouri students learn about earthquake preparedness in statewide drill
The Community Foundation of the Ozarks released the entire Community Focus Report on Thursday...
Community Foundation of the Ozarks highlights key points in 2021 Community focus report
Community Foundation of the Ozarks highlights key points in 2021 Community focus report