Advertisement

Springfield City Utilities dealing with rise in copper wire thefts

City Utilities reports rise in copper wire theft
City Utilities reports rise in copper wire theft(Michael Van Schoik)
By Michael Van Schoik
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 9:23 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield City Utilities says it has experienced a rise in copper wire thefts across the area.

City Utilities is asking for help after thieves have stolen copper wiring between street lights and even utility poles. City Utilities says thieves have taken wiring from both above ground and underground, damages which costs the city thousands.

Thieves have hit major roadways like parts of Kansas Expressway, according to City Utilities spokesperson Joel Alexander. He said this is not a new issue, but said it is becoming more of a problem than ever before.

“They’ve actually gotten the wiring, the conductor, that’s underneath the streetlights underground,” Alexander said. “[They’re] actually getting that and pulling it out, disabling not just one streetlight, but a series of streetlights.”

It has happened along streets like Kansas Expressway, West Republic and West Kearney.

“When the price of copper starts to go up, we start to see an increase in the theft of copper,” Alexander said.

On top of the underground street light wiring, Alexander said thieves stole more than a mile of overhead copper cable from power lines.

”Once it’s discovered, that is a situation where we immediately have to get in there and make those repairs and replace that conductor,” Alexander said. “The streetlights, while those are important, we’ll get to those as quickly as we can, but the service going to our customers overhead and underground with the electrical service to their homes and businesses is critical.”

Alexander said the thieves seem to know exactly what they are doing.

”They know how to do it,” he said. “They know exactly what they’re looking for and so far they’ve been able to do it.”

Regardless, Alexander said this type of theft can be extremely dangerous.

”Whatever the thieves are doing, they’re actually dealing with live electrical wires and high voltage current,” he said. “So that’s endangering their lives plus endangering the service that will provide to other customers.”

Alexander said the issue is hindering other work, and costing unnecessary funds.

“The money that’s diverted to pay for this is diverted from projects that the community is looking for in other ways,” he said. “So we’re coming off of other projects, delaying other projects potentially. So it’s just a terrible situation.”

Alexander said the thefts have also created a few other issues.

“It’s a dangerous situation for our customers who are driving around in areas that may not be as well lit as they once were,” he said. “It kind of destabilizes the electric grid out in those areas.”

City Utilities has asked Springfield Police and the Greene County Sheriff for help.

“It’s something we need to take care of,” Alexander said. “Working with the Springfield Police Department, Greene County Sheriff and other law enforcement, we’re hoping to find a way to hopefully identify who these people or people are, and go from there.”

City Utilities is also asking the public to be on alert and keep an eye out for any suspicious activity across area neighborhoods and local streets.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
The Humane Society of Missouri’s (HSMO) Animal Cruelty Task Force (ACT) rescued 97 dogs,...
Missouri Humane Society rescues nearly 100 dogs from formerly licensed breeder in Hickory County
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’
Search for missing Branson man shifts to Hollister
Salem (Mo.) School District
SCHOOL’S OUT: Salem (Mo.) School District cancels school Wednesday

Latest News

HVAC companies are feeling the impact of shortages in the supply chain.
Supply chain shortages lead to delays in furnace repairs; push for customers to get maintenance checks before cooler temps
Four year-old Payden Matthews has been fighting leukemia since he was 17 months-old and after...
After 120 weeks of chemo treatments, 4-year-old from Battlefield, Mo. gets optimistic prognosis in battle with leukemia
Sunny cool weather forecast Thursday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Evening Showers Then Sun for Thursday
Man, woman arrested for break-ins in Harrison, Ark.