Springfield Public Schools hosts information meeting on Magnet School program

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Springfield Public Schools is hosting an informational meeting Thursday night on the Magnet Schools program.

Parents of third, fourth, and seventh-graders are encouraged to attend the meeting to learn about the different programs their child can participate in through SPS Choice. To participate in these programs next year, current third, fourth, and seventh-grade students must apply between November 1 and December 3. The students are randomly selected to attend these innovative, year-long programs:

Academy of Exploration at Discovery Center

Academy of Fine & Performing Arts

Health Sciences Academy

WOLF School:

AgAcademy (new for 2022-2023):

“We can provide an authentic learning approach to an interest of a student,” said SPS Choice Programs Director Kelsey Barbo. “They are able to come into our programs, find something that is interesting to them and dive into it. They find a niche, they find a passion. A large part of our magnet schools is connections to communities.”

Students will present on the different programs and meet the teachers. Students can choose between the five different programs where they will learn everything they would in a traditional classroom but in a more interactive setting.

“They’re learning all of their Missouri learning standards,” said Barbo. “We’re still teaching grade-appropriate curriculum just through a specific lens. Those experiences are all centered around whatever the lens of that Magnet School is, and then utilizing the community to strengthen and to enrich those learning opportunities.”

Parents will have the opportunity to meet the teachers and learn more about the program. SPS has offered the magnet school program for the last 13 years and has been adding new programs for students to learn about different industries along with their academic studies.

“Parents can expect to come in and have a high-level overview of what the learning looks like throughout the year at a magnet school,” said Barbo. “They can Learn if those interests align with their child’s interests.”

Students who wish to enroll in one of the magnet school programs can enter their names in a lottery. Students who can enroll in the programs are selected randomly.

The informational meeting is at Kickapoo High School Thursday, October 31 at 6 p.m.

For more information on SPS Choice Programs, Click HERE.

