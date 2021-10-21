Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Breakfast Bowls
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Get a taste of fall with this breakfast bowl.
Pumpkin Breakfast Bowls
Ingredients:
- 2 frozen ripe bananas, peeled before freezing
- ½ cup pumpkin puree, not pie filling
- 1–2 Medjool dates, pitted
- 2 tablespoon peanut butter or any kind of nut butter
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg, optional
- ⅛ teaspoon allspice, optional
- ¼ cup oat milk, or any plant-based milk
TOPPINGS (OPTIONAL)
- Granola
- Pumpkin seeds
- Crushed pecans
- Sliced banana
- Almond butter
INSTRUCTIONS
- Add all ingredients to a blender.
- Blend ingredients until smooth and creamy.
- Transfer smoothie to bowl(s). Add your favorite toppings. Enjoy!
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.