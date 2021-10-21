Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Breakfast Bowls

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Get a taste of fall with this breakfast bowl.

Pumpkin Breakfast Bowls

Ingredients:

2 frozen ripe bananas, peeled before freezing

½ cup pumpkin puree, not pie filling

pitted 1–2 Medjool dates

2 tablespoon peanut butter or any kind of nut butter

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

½ teaspoon cinnamon

⅛ teaspoon nutmeg, optional

⅛ teaspoon allspice, optional

¼ cup oat milk, or any plant-based milk

TOPPINGS (OPTIONAL)

Granola

Pumpkin seeds

Crushed pecans

Sliced banana

Almond butter

INSTRUCTIONS

Add all ingredients to a blender. Blend ingredients until smooth and creamy. Transfer smoothie to bowl(s). Add your favorite toppings. Enjoy!

