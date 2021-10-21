Advertisement

Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Breakfast Bowls

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 1:00 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Get a taste of fall with this breakfast bowl.

Pumpkin Breakfast Bowls

Ingredients:

  • 2 frozen ripe bananas, peeled before freezing
  • ½ cup pumpkin puree, not pie filling
  • 1–2 Medjool dates, pitted
  • 2 tablespoon peanut butter or any kind of nut butter
  • ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
  • ½ teaspoon cinnamon
  • ⅛ teaspoon nutmeg, optional
  • ⅛ teaspoon allspice, optional
  • ¼ cup oat milk, or any plant-based milk

TOPPINGS (OPTIONAL)

INSTRUCTIONS

  1. Add all ingredients to a blender.
  2. Blend ingredients until smooth and creamy.
  3. Transfer smoothie to bowl(s). Add your favorite toppings. Enjoy!

