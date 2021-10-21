Advertisement

Travelers excited as United Express begins flights from Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport

The Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport (WSRA) celebrated the new United Express jet...
The Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport (WSRA) celebrated the new United Express jet service on Thursday.(KY3)
By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - United Express has officially launched service at the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport, and it’s a big deal for folks in south-central Missouri who are looking to travel by plane.

Flight N908SW touched down at Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport around 9 a.m. Thursday. The first flight was headed from O’Hare International Airport in Chicago.

”I’m traveling for pleasure to go to a wedding in North Carolina,” said Cecelia Murray.

She is traveling from WSRA to North Carolina, which includes a stop in Chicago. She says she’s excited about this new addition.

”We’re excited to have a hub out of Chicago to get us to North Carolina today. And it feels like such a big airline here,” said Murray.

She says it’s going to make traveling much easier.

”It’s gonna be a great convenience for us. The Waynesville, St. Robert, cities have both worked so hard along with the airport board to make this happen,” said Murray.

Traveling to St Louis, Kansas City, Columbia or even Springfield can be a challenge for some in south-central Missouri who are looking to get away.

“It’s a long drive to St. Louis, and of course, you have the parking and everything else if you go up there,” said George Lauritson, mayor of St. Robert. “So this area, you can come here and park on base here, and it’s free parking. Your car will be here when you get back, and it just works out really well,”

If you are traveling out of this airport, you will still need to go through military screening at the entrance of Fort Leonard Wood.

