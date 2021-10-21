United Airlines begins flights from Fort Leonard Wood airport

FORT LEONARD WOOD, Mo. (KY3) - The Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport (WSRA) celebrated the new United Express jet service on Thursday.

The new daily flights from the airport to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) began on Oct. 12.

United Express will provide two daily round trip flights between the WSRA and Chicago on its CRJ200 jet that seats 50 passengers. Every passenger enjoys a window or aisle seat on this jet. This service will connect WSRA passengers with 978 daily direct flights to almost 180 U.S. cities and 74 daily direct flights to 54 international destinations from ORD.

“This new service to Chicago provides a huge benefit to Fort Leonard Wood and the surrounding communities,” said Sustainable Ozarks Partnership executive director Dorsey Newcomb. “Chicago is a major hub for air traffic and provides robust options for connections to destinations across the United States and around the world. This means that Fort Leonard Wood service members and military families will be able to travel more efficiently, reducing cost for the DOD and improving the quality of life for military members and families.”

Passengers will enjoy the same conveniences the airport has always offered, including free parking and free wi-fi while waiting to board the plane. You can book flights through United.com or flyflw.com.

