Victim in Springfield crash dies from injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say the victim in a two-car crash on October 8 in Springfield has died from her injuries.

Catherine Williams, 40, died on October 19.

Investigators say the crash happened at the intersection of Fort and Sunshine. The initial investigation indicates Williams’ vehicle was hit while turning onto Sunshine.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are investigating the circumstances involved in the crash. They ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

