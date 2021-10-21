Advertisement

Victim in Springfield crash dies from injuries

(Associated Press)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 12:53 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police say the victim in a two-car crash on October 8 in Springfield has died from her injuries.

Catherine Williams, 40, died on October 19.

Investigators say the crash happened at the intersection of Fort and Sunshine. The initial investigation indicates Williams’ vehicle was hit while turning onto Sunshine.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Section are investigating the circumstances involved in the crash. They ask anyone with information about this incident to contact the Springfield Police Department at 417-864-1810.

