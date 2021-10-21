Volvo adds 195,000 vehicles to recall for dangerous air bags

DETROIT (AP) — Volvo is recalling another 195,000 vehicles in the U.S. because the front driver’s air bags could explode and send shrapnel into the cabin.

It’s the company’s third U.S. recall for the issue with air bag inflators made by supplier ZF/TRW.

It stems from the death of an unidentified U.S. driver. In all, the recalls cover more than a half-million vehicles.

The latest recall posted Thursday by U.S. safety regulators covers XC70 and V70 wagons from the 2001 through 2007 model years that were built from Feb. 22, 2000 through May 4, 2007.

Dealers will replace the driver’s air bag “with a modern state-of-the-art propellant/inflator,” the Volvo documents say.

Owners in the latest recall will be notified by letter starting Dec. 14.

