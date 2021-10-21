On Your Side: Answers to your Medicare questions

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Medicare enrollment is underway. On Your Side is answering your most common questions.

Viewer: I don’t understand how Medicare works.

“Part A is hospital insurance. Part B is outpatient services, like doctor’s offices. That only covers 80 percent of medical costs. There are supplemental policies that help with the additional 20 percent and/or advantage plans that combine your A and B and drug coverage,” said Isabel Guzman with SeniorAge.

Viewer: I will be retiring at the end of this year and will have to make a decision on Medicare. I already have Part A. What is the advantage of having a supplement to Part B?

“That it covers the remaining 20 percent. That Medicare A and B doesn’t cover,” said Guzman.

Viewer: Is the supplement premium in addition to what I would pay for Part B?

“Yes. For 2021, the premium is $148.50 It will go up in 2022, supplements usually start at $150,” said Guzman.

Viewer: Does the supplement take the place of Part B?

“It doesn’t. It is in addition to Part B,” said Guzman.

Viewer: I have Medicare & Tricare for life. If I chose a Medicare replacement plan would I lose Tricare?

“No, you can have Tricare for life and Medicare both,” said Guzman.

Viewer: If you want to change Medigap plans, do new medical conditions cause problems?

“As long as it is a plan that is within your letter. Let’s say you have a Plan G, if you get a company within a Plan G there’s no issue with health concerns. If you switch, they will ask you health questions,” said Guzman.

The enrollment deadline is December 7.

Medicare resources:

SeniorAge

Missouri CLAIM

CoxHealth Senior Advantage service

Mercy will partner with Osborn and Associates to conduct AEP consultations in the Springfield and Joplin service areas in a manner that adheres to Mercy’s social distancing guidelines.

Medicare Age-In Sessions occur on the second Saturday morning (9:00-10:00a) and third Monday evening (5:30-6:30p) of each month. These sessions serve as a starting point in the Medicare journey. Experts go over the basics of Medicare coverage, the differences between traditional Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans, Medicare Supplements, and Prescription Drug Plans. Experts do not go into insurance carrier specifics, but do offer follow-up meetings with the licensed, independent broker partner who conducts the presentation, free of charge, after the meetings.

Age-In Session Info:

Saturday, November 13 ,2021 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Reserve Your Seat

Monday, November 15, 2021 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Reserve Your Seat

Saturday, December 11 ,2021 9:00 AM - 10:00 AM Reserve Your Seat

Monday, December 13, 2021 5:30 PM - 6:30 PM Reserve Your Seat

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.