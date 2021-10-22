Bolivar School District changes its masking policy

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bolivar School District’s School Board approved a measure to move to “masking recommended” in all buildings.

The new measure will begin on Monday, October 25. It replaces the school district’s masking requirement for students and faculty.

The school board factored into the decision case numbers and the new guidance from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The new “test to stay” option provides an additional pathway for Bolivar families to avoid quarantines, keeping students out of the classroom.

