Bolivar School District changes its masking policy

Bolivar High School students protest mask requirement.
Bolivar High School students protest mask requirement.(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Bolivar School District’s School Board approved a measure to move to “masking recommended” in all buildings.

The new measure will begin on Monday, October 25. It replaces the school district’s masking requirement for students and faculty.

The school board factored into the decision case numbers and the new guidance from the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education. The new “test to stay” option provides an additional pathway for Bolivar families to avoid quarantines, keeping students out of the classroom.

