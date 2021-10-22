CATCH-A-CROOK: Detectives investigate Fair Grove attempted burglary and theft

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -

October 11, 2021 1800 block of East Farm Road 156 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

Greene County deputies are investigating an attempted burglary and theft in Fair Grove. They’re asking for the public’s help in identifying a man and woman on the property. A trail camera captured images of them on October 10 and 11.

October 10, 2021 6:50 p.m. (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The home is located in the 1800 block of Farm Road 56. The woman is seen walking toward the home on October 10 at 6:50 p.m. Deputy Paige Rippee with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office says it’s possible the woman was checking out the home to see if anyone was there.

October 11, 2021 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

On October 11 at around 2:00 a.m. a man is seen looking through a dumpster on the property. He spends about an hour there. The man then stole the trail camera, but it had already sent images to the owner’s phone. When the owner checked the residence he discovered someone had tried to get in through a back window. The screen had been removed and the window was damaged.

October 11, 2021 (Greene County Sheriff's Office)

The victim told deputies it cost $325 to replace the camera and repair the window. If you recognize the man or woman call the Greene County Tip Line at 417-829-6230.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.