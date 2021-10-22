Advertisement

City of Branson and fire department limit cooking supplies in extended stay motels

By Madison Horner
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - The city of Branson and its fire department are limiting cooking supplies in extended stay motels.

Supplies like crockpots, hot plates and air fryers are longer allowed in rooms. If you’re caught with them, you will be fined $200 and could face eviction.

“I’m on a Keto diet, so I’m very limited,” said Alethea Gillogly, a resident of an extended stay motel. “I can eat certain things, but I still can’t just go out and eat junk.”

She says she gets one meal a week from Elevate Branson, but says that isn’t enough to meet her health needs.

”That may be the one meal they’re getting and they can’t fix anything else throughout the week. They’re stretching that food budget as far as they can, and this is not helping them,” Gillogly said.

Branson Fire Division Chief of Technical Services, Randy Fogle, says these buildings were constructed as motels. He says the buildings are being treated more like apartments.

”When you start adding amenities such as larger refrigerators, microwaves, coffee pots, air fryers, and hot plates, that could overload that electrical system,” Fogle said.

He says there hasn’t been an increase in fires at extended stay motels, but they do happen. One fire from several years ago left several people without a place to stay because of room damage and smoke.

”It was due to cooking,” Fogle said. “Oil had ignited and as they were trying to remove it. They caught the tablecloth on fire and the mattress on fire.”

Microwaves and coffee pots are the only appliances still allowed, and Fogle says that’s because they tend to cause fewer problems.

”I understand they are harder to cook favorite food items, but there are less issues with microwaves,” said Fogle.

