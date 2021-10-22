Construction moves forward for Lebanon public safety center, expected to open this winter

LEBANON, Mo. (KY3) - A new public safety center is in the works for Lebanon, and crews continue to move forward with construction.

The city says walls are up for the new building, while interior and exterior finishes are underway.

The $2.7-million venue will be home to the city’s third fire station. Lebanon Fire Chief Sam Schneider says a fire station on the southwest side of town is something the city has wanted for years.

The new location is meant to improve response times on the southwest side of town. Across the rest of the city, firefighters usually see response times around four to four-and-a-half minutes. But on the southwest side of town, before construction began on the new venue, response times could take up to seven minutes.

In 2018 and 2019, voters approved capital improvement and public safety taxes to pay for the facility, equipment and staffing. The building may also hold a dispatch center in the future.

The public safety center is expected to open in January and be ready for use in February.

