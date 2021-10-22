Advertisement

Driver suffers serious injuries in dump truck crash in Phelps County

A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a dump truck Friday morning in Phelps County.(Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
PHELPS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suffered serious injuries in a crash involving a dump truck Friday morning in Phelps County, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. Friday on State Route D near Jerome, Missouri.

MSHP says the dump truck traveled off the right side of the roadway and struck a traffic sign. The truck returned to the roadway, but then traveled off the left side and struck a tree.

The truck eventually overturned and went down a 30-foot ravine, according to the Doolittle Rural Fire Protection District. Investigators say the driver had been ejected from the vehicle during the crash and suffered serious injuries.

After responding to the crash, Doolittle fire crews and multiple bystanders deployed a rope system to bring the driver up the steep ravine. A medical helicopter flew the driver to a hospital in St. Louis.

Once the patient was loaded into the ambulance, one DRFPD member assisted the EMS crew while en route to the landing zone.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.

