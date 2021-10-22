Advertisement

Drug Take Back Day (Saturday, Oct. 23): Where to find a location near you

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:18 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Law enforcement agencies across the Ozarks ask you to participate in Saturday’s “Drug Take Back Day.”

The National Prescription Drug Take Back Day addresses a crucial public safety and public health issue. According to the National Survey on Drug Use and Health, nearly 10 million Americans misuse controlled prescription drugs. The study shows a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Law enforcement agencies will host several drop off sites. To check a drop off site near you, CLICK HERE.

