Advertisement

EXPLAINER: Osage Beach Fire Protection District tax levy and bond issue

By Marina Silva
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Fire Protection wants to move its station to somewhere on Osage Beach Parkway to better improve the response times in the community. They also want add an advanced EMS Response Division.

“We’re trying to expand our services and give paramedic-level pre-hospital care without the transport,” said Deputy Chief Steve Lucas.

If approved, the bond would pay for the three vehicles needed for that division. The tax levy issue would be used to pay for operating costs.

”We’re going for a two-fold. One is going to be a bond, and that will purchase a station and equipment. Then we’re going for a tax levy, which will be the operational budget for the personnel and to operate the new service,” said Chief Lucas.

Lucas says that would help the people who live along the lake and its many visitors.

”Right now we’re responding with an engine that has firefighter EMTs onboard, and we’re limited to the scope of care for Missouri EMT basic. [The tax levy] would allow paramedics and EMTs to start the advance life saving care while waiting on an ambulance for back up,” said Lucas.

“They can respond to the scene. They’ll have a paramedic and an EMT on board. They just won’t be able to transport the patient like an ambulance would. But if we’re waiting 20 minutes for an ambulance, we can start ALS care, which is advanced life support. They can start IVs, they can shock and they can animate and do all the stuff in the state of Missouri that a paramedic is licensed to do,” said Lucas.

If passed, people who own a home worth $100,000 would pay around $4 more each month in taxes. The bond would add another $2 per month.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Man dies from assault at Applebee’s parking lot in Springfield, homicide investigation underway
Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell and others escort murder suspect Jason Stockstill from a...
Authorities arrest two wanted in homicide of Boone County, Ark. man
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Scattered storms could persist into Saturday afternoon across mainly parts of Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Weekend Some Severe
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’

Latest News

Local leaders explain importance of Drug Take Back Day to SWMO community
EXPLAINER: Osage Beach Fire Protection District tax levy and bond issue
Child.
Project helps 5-year-old Ozark child with cancer
Scattered storms could persist into Saturday afternoon across mainly parts of Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Weekend Some Severe