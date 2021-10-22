EXPLAINER: Osage Beach Fire Protection District tax levy and bond issue

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - The Osage Beach Fire Protection wants to move its station to somewhere on Osage Beach Parkway to better improve the response times in the community. They also want add an advanced EMS Response Division.

“We’re trying to expand our services and give paramedic-level pre-hospital care without the transport,” said Deputy Chief Steve Lucas.

If approved, the bond would pay for the three vehicles needed for that division. The tax levy issue would be used to pay for operating costs.

”We’re going for a two-fold. One is going to be a bond, and that will purchase a station and equipment. Then we’re going for a tax levy, which will be the operational budget for the personnel and to operate the new service,” said Chief Lucas.

Lucas says that would help the people who live along the lake and its many visitors.

”Right now we’re responding with an engine that has firefighter EMTs onboard, and we’re limited to the scope of care for Missouri EMT basic. [The tax levy] would allow paramedics and EMTs to start the advance life saving care while waiting on an ambulance for back up,” said Lucas.

“They can respond to the scene. They’ll have a paramedic and an EMT on board. They just won’t be able to transport the patient like an ambulance would. But if we’re waiting 20 minutes for an ambulance, we can start ALS care, which is advanced life support. They can start IVs, they can shock and they can animate and do all the stuff in the state of Missouri that a paramedic is licensed to do,” said Lucas.

If passed, people who own a home worth $100,000 would pay around $4 more each month in taxes. The bond would add another $2 per month.

