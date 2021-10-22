Leader in AG’s office appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed a top aide to Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt to the state appeals court.

First Assistant Attorney General Cristian M. Stevens will become one of 14 judges on the Court of Appeals, Eastern District, which covers the city of St. Louis and 25 counties.

Stevens has worked as a federal prosecutor and at the law firms Armstrong Teasdale and Bryan Cave. Stevens fills a vacancy created when Robin Ransom was appointed to the state Supreme Court.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.