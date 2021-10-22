Advertisement

Leader in AG’s office appointed to Missouri Court of Appeals

(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)
(AP Photo/David A. Lieb)(KY3)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:00 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has appointed a top aide to Republican Attorney General Eric Schmitt to the state appeals court.

First Assistant Attorney General Cristian M. Stevens will become one of 14 judges on the Court of Appeals, Eastern District, which covers the city of St. Louis and 25 counties.

Stevens has worked as a federal prosecutor and at the law firms Armstrong Teasdale and Bryan Cave. Stevens fills a vacancy created when Robin Ransom was appointed to the state Supreme Court.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Man dies from assault at Applebee’s parking lot in Springfield, homicide investigation underway
Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell and others escort murder suspect Jason Stockstill from a...
Authorities arrest two wanted in homicide of Boone County, Ark. man
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Scattered storms could persist into Saturday afternoon across mainly parts of Missouri.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storms likely this weekend, some severe
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’

Latest News

Drug Take Back Day is Oct. 23
Local leaders explain importance of Drug Take Back Day to SWMO community
Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Possible human remains discovered in Camden County, investigation underway
Republic police investigate reports of inappropriate touching at middle school events
Arkansas court: Casino backing must come from current officials