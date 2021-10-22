Missouri gas prices now highest since 2014, impacting SWMO drivers and businesses

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Rising gas prices do not seem to be letting up anytime soon.

The cost to fill up at the pump in Missouri is now the highest it has been since October of 2014. The average gas price across the state is sitting at $3.05 per gallon of unleaded fuel right now, according to AAA Missouri Weekend Gas Watch.

That price has already jumped by eight cents since last week. The price of gas is also up by $1.20 from this time last year.

”I’ve been seeing it shoot up, month-by-month, by the weeks,” said Springfield driver Adil Kamran. “And it doesn’t seem to be stopping, just keeps going up and up.”

With no certain end in sight, some drivers say they have had to change just how much they drive. Others say they just “bite the bullet,” but local businesses, like Queen City Disposal, say it has impacted the cost of business.”

“Last month it was over $4,900 more,” said Queen City Disposal owner Nick Karmann.

Karmann said gas costed his business a total of $23,000 last month, compared to about the $18,000 price tag he is used to. He said many of his trucks are diesel, which can be about 20 cents higher.

”It has a big cost,” Karman said. “As fuel keeps going up it, goes into our pockets. Sometimes, I hate to say it, but we’ve had to pass the cost along to customers.”

But Karmann says that is not something he wants to do.

”It probably went up twenty cents from last month,” he said. “So we’re gonna evaluate it again at the end of this month and see what we paid for our cost of fuel.”

Others on the road say they have even taken fuel prices into consideration when buying a car. Adil Kamran travels to Springfield from Joplin for school.

”My first year I was driving that pretty much a lot of time,” Kamran said. “So I mean that was something I had to look out for was that I’m getting decent mileage, because the gas was going up back then.”

And some drivers say the price of gas is not the only cost increase they have noticed recently.

”The fuel itself pretty much sets a standard for everything we buy,” Karmann said. “I mean transportation, steel, plastic, food, it affects it all.”

According to AAA, the primary cause of the price surge is the cost of crude oil. Crude oil is now above $80 a barrel, but in August the price sat near the low $60s. AAA said all 12 cities surveyed in Missouri have seen a week-to-week price jump.

While the price is frustrating to many drivers, Missouri has the fifth lowest gas prices in the country. According to AAA, the national average for regular unleaded gas sits at $3.37.

According to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center, the state is also the eighth most affordable across the country.

