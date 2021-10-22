Nevada, Mo. man charged for impersonating an officer over the phone

NEVADA, Mo. (KY3) - A Vernon County man faces criminal charges for recently impersonating a law enforcement officer over the phone.

Dustin Jones, 38, of Nevada, Missouri, was arrested and charged with false impersonation law enforcement officer in Vernon County.

The arrest comes after a tip to the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office. A person told authorities that an individual was calling citizens and identifying himself as a detective in order to gain information the whereabouts of another individual.

A detective with the Vernon County Sheriff’s Office then called the number reported to him. Investigators say Jones answered the phone and identified himself as a detective. Authorities then determined the phone call was coming from just outside of Nevada and eventually arrested Jones.

Vernon County Sheriff Jason Mosher said Jones did not know he was speaking to an actual detective when he identified himself as a detective over the phone.

“Telling people that you are a cop is illegal and just not a smart thing to do. But telling the cops that you are a cop is going to get you caught even faster,” said Mosher.

Jones was booked into the Vernon County Jail, but has since been released on a $2,500 bond. He is scheduled to appear in court on Nov. 29.

