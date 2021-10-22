Ninth hunter harvests bear in Missouri’s first bear season

(KFVS) - Hume, Mo. resident Kelsie Wikoff is now one of nine hunters to harvest a bear in Missouri’s first bear-hunting season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Wikoff is the first female hunter to harvest a bear so far.

Her bear was a 268-pound male.

The season will end on Oct. 27. A total harvest limit of 40 bears has been set.

