Ninth hunter harvests bear in Missouri’s first bear season

Wikoff harvested the 268-pound black bear.
Wikoff harvested the 268-pound black bear.(MDC)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Hume, Mo. resident Kelsie Wikoff is now one of nine hunters to harvest a bear in Missouri’s first bear-hunting season.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Wikoff is the first female hunter to harvest a bear so far.

Her bear was a 268-pound male.

The season will end on Oct. 27. A total harvest limit of 40 bears has been set.

