Ninth hunter harvests bear in Missouri’s first bear season
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KFVS) - Hume, Mo. resident Kelsie Wikoff is now one of nine hunters to harvest a bear in Missouri’s first bear-hunting season.
The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Wikoff is the first female hunter to harvest a bear so far.
Her bear was a 268-pound male.
The season will end on Oct. 27. A total harvest limit of 40 bears has been set.
Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.