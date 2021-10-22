Advertisement

Possible human remains discovered in Camden County, investigation underway

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Camden County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after two hunters discovered possible human remains Friday afternoon.

The sheriff’s office says, around 12:30 p.m. Friday, two men who were arrowhead hunting in the Linn Creek area alerted authorities to possible human remains. Camden County Sheriff Tony Helms tells KY3 that the hunters were at a ravine near Route Y and found possible human remains and possible bones.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the Camden County Prosecuting Attorneys and the Camden County Medical Examiners Office are currently investigating.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

The Camden County Sheriff’s Office shared the following statement via Facebook:

