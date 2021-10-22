Republic Middle School investigating incident at middle school event

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The Republic Middle School says it is investigating an incident at a middle school event Thursday.

The principal of Republic Middle School sent the following message to parents Thursday night via email, which was forwarded to KY3:

“RMS 7th & 8th Grade Families,

We’re writing to share about an incident that occurred during tonight’s 7th and 8th grade dance. Several students have reported that toward the end of the event a student was inappropriately touching other students. A similar incident took place during the 6th grade dance, as well. Those families have been notified.

These situations are being investigated at RMS and appropriate action is taking place according to the district’s discipline policy. Impacted students are encouraged to make contact with a school counselor or administrator. The goal of this message is to provide an update regarding situations that impacted several students, and to reassure students and parents that appropriate actions are being taken.”

The school says it is taking appropriate action according to the school’s discipline policy. Additional details are limited at this time. KY3 has reached out to officials for comment.

