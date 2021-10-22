Advertisement

Six hospitalized after crash involving four cars in Taney County

Six people were hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Taney County.
Six people were hospitalized after a crash involving four cars in Taney County.(Western Taney County Fire Protection District)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 8:09 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Authorities say six people have been hospitalized after a crash involving four cars Thursday afternoon in Taney County.

The crash happened along State Highway F near Bull Creek, Missouri. The Taney County Ambulance District and a Mercy Helicopter transported six people to local hospitals for medical treatment.

The extent of injuries for anyone involved in the crash remains unclear. The Taney County Sheriff’s Office, Western Taney County Fire District and other agencies assisted with the crash investigation.

Additional details are limited. We will update as more information becomes available.

