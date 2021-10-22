Advertisement

Springfield-Greene Co. Health Dept. offering gift cards, $5,000 prize at stick-or-treat event

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Before you trick-or-treat, the Springfield Greene County Health Department hopes your family will stick-or-treat.

The health department is holding two stick-or-treat events this weekend for people to get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Stick-or-Treat is being held at Fremont Elementary School from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

People who get their first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will receive a $50 gift card, according to the health department. They will also be entered into a drawing for $5,000.  

Local organizations will be in attendance to offer resources and services like free groceries, vision screenings, mental health, blood pressure and blood sugar checks, immigration services and employment resources. There will also be trick-or-treating, mask and pumpkin decorating, book giveaways and other activities for kids.

“We say masks are required and costumes are encouraged,” said Whitney Mann, SGCHD public health information specialist. “We hope kiddos come out. Our vendors have candy for them to have a safe trick-or-treating environment outside. We have mask decorating and pumpkin decorating.”

Animals from Dickerson Park Zoo are scheduled to make an appearance at the event Saturday around 1:30 p.m.

For a complete list of participating partners and event hours, CLICK HERE.

