Advertisement

Springfield man charged for firing shots at vehicle

Braden Buechler.
Braden Buechler.(Greene County Jail)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man accused of firing shots at vehicle was booked into jail Friday morning.

Braden Buechler, 18, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at a moving vehicle. 

Investigators say Buechler fired shots at a moving car on north Forest Avenue in Springfield on Sept. 12. A witness who heard the gunfire called authorities and reported a partial license plate.

Police used that information to track down Buechler. Officers say bullet casings also tied him to the crime scene. 

According to court records, Buechler told police the owner of the vehicle had threatened to kill him. He told police a person at a gas station had accused him of colliding with his vehicle, then followed him home.

A warrant was issued for Buechler that led to his arrest. He is being held at the Greene County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to court records.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are investigating an apparent stabbing Monday.
Man dies from assault at Applebee’s parking lot in Springfield, homicide investigation underway
Searcy County Sheriff Kenny Cassell and others escort murder suspect Jason Stockstill from a...
Authorities arrest two wanted in homicide of Boone County, Ark. man
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Strong to severe possible on Sunday
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Stormy Weekend Some Severe
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Warrant: Alec Baldwin didn’t know weapon contained live round

Latest News

Week 9 of high school football.
SCOREBOARD: See scores from Week 9 of high school football
Here's a breakdown of cases in both states and the Ozarks.
CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Missouri reports nearly 1,600+ new cases; Arkansas adds 600+ cases
Bass Pro Founder Johnny Morris and NASCAR race team owner Richard Childress were among a group...
Bass Pro’s Morris, NASCAR’s Childress help build playhouse for Ozark five year-old battling cancer
supplies like crockpots, hot plates and air fryers are longer allowed in rooms
City of Branson and fire department limit cooking supplies in extended stay motels
Branson limiting the cooking supplies in extended stay motels