Springfield man charged for firing shots at vehicle

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A Springfield man accused of firing shots at vehicle was booked into jail Friday morning.

Braden Buechler, 18, is charged with unlawful use of a weapon and shooting at a moving vehicle.

Investigators say Buechler fired shots at a moving car on north Forest Avenue in Springfield on Sept. 12. A witness who heard the gunfire called authorities and reported a partial license plate.

Police used that information to track down Buechler. Officers say bullet casings also tied him to the crime scene.

According to court records, Buechler told police the owner of the vehicle had threatened to kill him. He told police a person at a gas station had accused him of colliding with his vehicle, then followed him home.

A warrant was issued for Buechler that led to his arrest. He is being held at the Greene County Jail on a $25,000 bond, according to court records.

