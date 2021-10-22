Advertisement

TORTOISE ON WHEELS: Dickerson Park Zoo creates device to help ‘Bubba’ rehab from shell injury

By Joey Schneider
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Dickerson Park Zoo is going the extra mile to help one of its own recover from an injury.

Bubba, an Aldabra Tortoise around 80-90 years old, somehow injured a shell that protects his belly near his tail. Zookeepers recently found blood in the indoor habitat he shares with two other tortoises, then discovered a wound where he lost part of his shell.

To help him recover, zookeepers fitted Bubba with a scooter beneath him and several straps over his shell. Zookeepers are using a device on wheels, similar to a skateboard or scooter, to treat Bubba.

The device comes in an effort to prevent Bubba from reinjuring the wound or getting dirty. It also allows zookeepers to easily access the wound and clean it.

Bubba weighs around 500 pounds and has already seen some signs of healing thanks to the device.

In a one-on-one interview with KY3 attached above, Dickerson Park Zoo zookeeper Shannon Johnson explains how the device works and the impact it has had on Bubba.

TORTOISE ON WHEELS: Dickerson Park Zoo creates device to help 'Bubba' rehab from shell injury
