TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays expected after cement truck rolls over on Kansas Expressway

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The northbound lanes of Kansas Expressway are closed at Chestnut Expressway.

Crews are working a non-injury crash after a cement truck overturned. That happened just before 4:30 p.m.

Crews say clean-up could take another hour. If possible, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

