TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays expected after cement truck rolls over on Kansas Expressway
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The northbound lanes of Kansas Expressway are closed at Chestnut Expressway.
Crews are working a non-injury crash after a cement truck overturned. That happened just before 4:30 p.m.
Crews say clean-up could take another hour. If possible, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.
