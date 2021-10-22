Advertisement

TRAFFIC ALERT: Delays expected after cement truck rolls over on Kansas Expressway

The northbound lanes of Kansas Expressway are closed at Chestnut Expressway.
The northbound lanes of Kansas Expressway are closed at Chestnut Expressway.
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The northbound lanes of Kansas Expressway are closed at Chestnut Expressway.  

Crews are working a non-injury crash after a cement truck overturned. That happened just before 4:30 p.m.

Crews say clean-up could take another hour. If possible, drivers are encouraged to find alternate routes.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Latest News

