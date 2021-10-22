Advertisement

Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding Brittany...
Brittany Williams.(Wright County Sheriff's Office)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman.

Brittany Williams has been reported missing. Authorities are searching for her in Wright, Webster, Barry and Newton counties.

Williams is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. According to the sheriff’s office, Williams was last seen a black late-90s model Lexus with license plate number JF3-V8F in the Neosho area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Wright County Central Dispatch line at 417-547-7182.

