Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman.
Brittany Williams has been reported missing. Authorities are searching for her in Wright, Webster, Barry and Newton counties.
Williams is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. According to the sheriff’s office, Williams was last seen a black late-90s model Lexus with license plate number JF3-V8F in the Neosho area.
If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Wright County Central Dispatch line at 417-547-7182.
