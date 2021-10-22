Wright County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

WRIGHT COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - The Wright County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help with finding a missing woman.

Brittany Williams has been reported missing. Authorities are searching for her in Wright, Webster, Barry and Newton counties.

Williams is described as 5 feet, 3 inches tall and 180 pounds with blue eyes and blonde hair. According to the sheriff’s office, Williams was last seen a black late-90s model Lexus with license plate number JF3-V8F in the Neosho area.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, contact the Wright County Central Dispatch line at 417-547-7182.

