FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornadoes, high winds and large hail all possible Sunday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Prepare for another round of strong storms. A First Alert Weather Day has been issued Sunday with severe weather expected throughout most of the Ozarks region.

The storm system is expected to bring heavy wind, hail and possibly isolated tornadoes Sunday from the afternoon to late evening hours.

A closer look from KY3 First Alert Meteorologist Brandon Beck:

Sunday’s storm system comes after a rainy Saturday around southwest Missouri. By the end of Saturday, much of the rain will have dissipated, and a warm front will move through from south to north.

Starting Sunday, low pressure will be strengthening in the southeast Kansas region. This will crank the wind machine up from the get-go, and the Ozarks may see gusts of 40 mph at times during the day.

Afternoon temperatures will reach up to 70 throughout southwest Missouri. This will lead to an increase in instability as a cold front approaches in the afternoon. Scattered storms are going to develop along the front, and these will likely be severe supercells with the threat for tornadoes, hail, and high wind.

With time, these storms will become more of a line but the threat for severe weather will remain. The highest chances of severe weather will come from 2-10 p.m. Sunday.

Make sure you have a way to get your warnings during the overnight hours. This can include the KY3 First Alert Weather App as well as a weather radio.

