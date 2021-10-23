FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Flood warning issued for Greene County, other counties around the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a flood warning for several counties in the Ozarks region due to Saturday’s round of rain.

Greene, Christian, Jasper and Lawrence counties are all under a flood warning. The warnings are in effect until at least 6 p.m. for each of these counties.

Forecast reports show storms producing some heavy rain across the warned areas. Between 2-4 inches of rain are possible throughout the day, and flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

Flooding is possible throughout cities such as Springfield, Joplin, Nixa, Ozark, Republic, Carthage, Monett and Aurora. Flooding risks are also possible for low-water crossings.

Drivers are encouraged to use caution if they notice flooding on roads and avoid driving over flooded areas.

