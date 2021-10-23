FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several north Arkansas counties

ARKANSAS (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in northern Arkansas.

The watch lasts until 4:30 p.m. It includes these counties:

Baxter, AR

Fulton, AR

Izard, AR

The main threat with these storms are wind and heavy rain. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail are also possible.

