FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several north Arkansas counties

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ARKANSAS (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in northern Arkansas.

The watch lasts until 4:30 p.m. It includes these counties:

  • Baxter, AR
  • Fulton, AR
  • Izard, AR

The main threat with these storms are wind and heavy rain. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail are also possible.

