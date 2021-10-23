FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for several north Arkansas counties
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
ARKANSAS (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for several counties in northern Arkansas.
The watch lasts until 4:30 p.m. It includes these counties:
- Baxter, AR
- Fulton, AR
- Izard, AR
The main threat with these storms are wind and heavy rain. Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and quarter-size hail are also possible.
