Hundreds without power in west Springfield after morning storms
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 3:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Power outages are impacting hundreds of customers Saturday afternoon in west Springfield.
Springfield City Utilities says more than 650 customers are without power in the city’s west side. City Utilities says two pieces of equipment were damaged by lightning Saturday morning, leading to the outages.
It’s unknown what time power will be restored, but crews are working on repairs near the Brookline area.
City Utilities released the following statement via Twitter:
To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com
Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.