Hundreds without power in west Springfield after morning storms

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Power outages are impacting hundreds of customers Saturday afternoon in west Springfield.

Springfield City Utilities says more than 650 customers are without power in the city’s west side. City Utilities says two pieces of equipment were damaged by lightning Saturday morning, leading to the outages.

It’s unknown what time power will be restored, but crews are working on repairs near the Brookline area.

City Utilities released the following statement via Twitter:

UPDATE: Crews have located two pieces of equipment in two different places damaged by lightning and will work to make those repairs. — City Utilities (@cityutilities) October 23, 2021

