MSHP investigates deadly crashes Friday night in Greene and Wright counties

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri State Highway Patrol is investigating a pair of deadly crashes from Friday night. The crashes happened at separate times in Greene and Wright counties.

MSHP says Heather Gooch, 33, of Springfield, died in the Greene County crash, while Mason Duckett, 19, of Ava, died in the Wright County crash. Next of kin have been notified in both cases.

The crash in Greene County happened around 10 p.m. along Missouri Route 413, just a few miles west of Springfield. Investigators say the crash happened as Gooch’s car pulled out in front of another car. Gooch was rushed to a hospital after the crash, but later died from her injuries.

The crash in Wright County happened around 9:20 p.m. along Old Highway 60, just a few miles east of Norwood. Investigators say Duckett’s car was not able to negotiate a right turn, then ran off the left side of a roadway, struck a tree and overturned. Duckett was pronounced dead at the scene.

MSHP Troop D, which covers Greene County and most of southwest Missouri, has investigated 109 deaths from crashes in 2021.

MSHP Troop G, which cover Wright County and most of south-central Missouri, has investigated 28 deaths from crashes in 2021.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.