No. 17 Missouri State’s upset bid comes up short in 27-20 loss to No. 3 North Dakota State

Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino walks on the sidelines in the first half of an NCAA...
Missouri State head coach Bobby Petrino walks on the sidelines in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Oklahoma Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
FARGO, N.D. (KY3) - No. 17 Missouri State’s upset bid of No. 3 North Dakota State came up just short on the road in a 27-20 loss. The Bison scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win the game.

CLICK HERE for the Ozarks Sports Zone recap.

