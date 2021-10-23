No. 17 Missouri State’s upset bid comes up short in 27-20 loss to No. 3 North Dakota State

FARGO, N.D. (KY3) - No. 17 Missouri State’s upset bid of No. 3 North Dakota State came up just short on the road in a 27-20 loss. The Bison scored two unanswered touchdowns in the fourth quarter to win the game.

