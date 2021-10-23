Republic hosts second annual Priebe 1062 Run to benefit injured Springfield officer

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - Hundreds of people will race in the second annual Priebe Strong 1062 Run on Saturday. The race is dedicated to Mark Priebe and his family in light of the tragedy that struck in June 2020.

Last year, the run was organized as a community effort to raise funds to help the Priebe family. Now, the money raised is being used to help other officers who were injured on the job and their families.

“The Priebe family is dear to our family and to our community,” said event coordinator Anne Buchanan. “We wanted to give back, and many people reached out with support. We have an amazing community here in Republic. We want to celebrate and honor those who have served our community and the blue line family and respect them.”

The family of Blaize Madrid-Evans, whose life was lost in the line of duty, will be honored in the opening ceremony. Madrid-Evans had donated a kidney to Officer Priebe.

Participants can compete in a 5K, 10K, or half-marathon.

“It’s fun to watch them cross that finish line, and to be able to know that they did something to make a difference, they’re actually improving others by blessing them with their charitable funds,” said Buchanan.

Registration for the Priebe 1062 is closed, but runners can participate in a virtual race through Nov. 6.

