Search for missing Branson man postponed due to weather

David Koenig
David Koenig(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 10:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - A group that had planned a search Saturday morning for a missing Branson man has postponed the search due to weather.

David Koenig has been missing for nearly two years. He was 25 years old when he was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn on Green Mountain Drive in Branson on February 8, 2020.

Organizers say the search will be rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6.

