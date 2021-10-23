Search for missing Branson man postponed due to weather

HOLLISTER, Mo. (KY3) - A group that had planned a search Saturday morning for a missing Branson man has postponed the search due to weather.

David Koenig has been missing for nearly two years. He was 25 years old when he was last seen at the Peach Tree Inn on Green Mountain Drive in Branson on February 8, 2020.

Organizers say the search will be rescheduled for Saturday, Nov. 6.

