$10,000 reward offered in shooting that took place at St. Louis vigil

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a shooting during a St. Louis vigil last month that killed one man and injured three others.

CrimeStoppers recently increased the reward being offered in the Sept. 20 shooting that happened as people gathered to honor another homicide victim who had been shot nearby less than 24 hours earlier.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting took place about two blocks from St. Louis police headquarters.

After the shooting, four people were taken to the hospital, and one of them, 34-year-old Cedric Owens, died from his injuries. Two 23-year-old women were both shot in the head, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg, but their injuries were not considered life threatening.

Police have released video and photos of a black sedan and a red SUV they believe may have been involved in the shooting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.