Advertisement

$10,000 reward offered in shooting that took place at St. Louis vigil

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 1:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A $10,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest in connection with a shooting during a St. Louis vigil last month that killed one man and injured three others.

CrimeStoppers recently increased the reward being offered in the Sept. 20 shooting that happened as people gathered to honor another homicide victim who had been shot nearby less than 24 hours earlier.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the shooting took place about two blocks from St. Louis police headquarters.

After the shooting, four people were taken to the hospital, and one of them, 34-year-old Cedric Owens, died from his injuries. Two 23-year-old women were both shot in the head, and a 21-year-old man was shot in the leg, but their injuries were not considered life threatening.

Police have released video and photos of a black sedan and a red SUV they believe may have been involved in the shooting.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 AP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stinging caterpillars
Missouri nature lovers spot venomous caterpillar, one man shares his warning
Storms should be from roughly Eldon to Springfield to Rogers, AR.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms expected this afternoon
Scattered severe storms are expected along a cold front in the afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornadoes, high winds and large hail all possible Sunday
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
MSHP investigates deadly crashes Friday night in Greene and Wright counties

Latest News

FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Watch for the Ozarks
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt speaks during a...
Missouri paid for Schmitt’s Texas trip to announce lawsuit
The Grip’N’Rip Baseball League is playing it forward on Sunday. The Ozark Mountian Ducks and...
Grip’N’Rip baseball league ‘playing’ it forward in championship game
Grip’N’Rip baseball league ‘playing’ it forward in championship game