Advertisement

Dallas County deputies arrest two suspects from overnight burglary in traffic stop

(Gray News)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects from an overnight burglary in a traffic stop Sunday morning.

The suspects have not been identified, but deputies say both had outstanding warrants.

Investigators say the suspects stole weapons and tools from a homeowner in the 200 block of State Highway 215. The homeowner arrived home around midnight Sunday and told authorities that someone had broken into his home.

While investigating, the deputies learned that several weapons and tools had been stolen from the home. Deputies also discovered unique footprints and tire track impressions.

One deputy made a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 215, then discovered items matching the description of what had been stolen from the home several hours earlier.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested and sent to the Dallas County Jail. The vehicle was taken to the Dallas County impound lot for further investigation.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

Copyright 2021 KY3. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Stinging caterpillars
Missouri nature lovers spot venomous caterpillar, one man shares his warning
Storms should be from roughly Eldon to Springfield to Rogers, AR.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Severe storms expected this afternoon
Scattered severe storms are expected along a cold front in the afternoon and evening.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Tornadoes, high winds and large hail all possible Sunday
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Film crew voiced complaints before fatal on-set shooting
MSHP investigates deadly crashes Friday night in Greene and Wright counties

Latest News

The Grip’N’Rip Baseball League is playing it forward on Sunday. The Ozark Mountian Ducks and...
Grip’N’Rip baseball league ‘playing’ it forward in championship game
Grip’N’Rip baseball league ‘playing’ it forward in championship game
ON YOUR SIDE: Mandatory 10-digit dialing begins Sunday throughout Missouri and Arkansas
The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the risk for strong storms for Saturday. The...
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Brandon Beck explains hour-by-hour storm risks for Sunday
Police investigate two reports of shots fired overnight in downtown Springfield