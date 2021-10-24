Dallas County deputies arrest two suspects from overnight burglary in traffic stop

DALLAS COUNTY, Mo. (KY3) - Deputies from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects from an overnight burglary in a traffic stop Sunday morning.

The suspects have not been identified, but deputies say both had outstanding warrants.

Investigators say the suspects stole weapons and tools from a homeowner in the 200 block of State Highway 215. The homeowner arrived home around midnight Sunday and told authorities that someone had broken into his home.

While investigating, the deputies learned that several weapons and tools had been stolen from the home. Deputies also discovered unique footprints and tire track impressions.

One deputy made a traffic stop around 2:15 a.m. on Highway 215, then discovered items matching the description of what had been stolen from the home several hours earlier.

Both the driver and passenger of the vehicle were arrested and sent to the Dallas County Jail. The vehicle was taken to the Dallas County impound lot for further investigation.

