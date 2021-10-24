Fire crews share safety tips with severe weather expected Sunday in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather Team has issued a First Alert Weather Day for Sunday.

Several modes of severe weather are expected Sunday from the early afternoon to late evening hours, including heavy wind, hail and possibly tornadoes.

With severe weather rolling in, fire crews say it’s important to remember how to prepare in the case of flash flooding, hail damage or tornadoes.

”Whenever it hails, you always want to avoid hail damage to your car, and it is important to put your car in the garage,” said Captain John Brossman with the Logan-Rogersville Fire Protection District. “The biggest thing is to stay indoors and don’t go outside because small-sized hail can sometimes injure you.”

The protection district also explained they have responded to multiple incidents of cars floating. If you see flooded roads, officials want you to “turn around and not drown.”

“If you see any type of standing water on the road, even 1 to 2 feet, it can move your car down into something dangerous,” said Brossman. “We are really close to the river down here, and a lot of people think they can make it, and they can’t.

Tornado safety is also top on the list for safety reminders.

“Stay as far as possible away from windows. If you have a basement or a tornado shelter, that’s the best for your safety,” said Brossman. “There are two shelters in Rogersville, one at the primary school and the other is at the Logan-Rogersville High School.”

Make sure you have a way to get your warnings during the overnight hours. This can include the KY3 First Alert Weather App as well as a weather radio.

