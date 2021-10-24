Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY: Brandon Beck explains hour-by-hour storm risks for Sunday

By KY3 Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 11:16 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The KY3 First Alert Weather team is tracking the risk for strong storms for Sunday. The biggest threats include possible tornadoes, hail and high winds.

Watch Brandon Beck’s hour-by-hour breakdown of storm risks and timing in the video above.

Follow the KY3 First Alert Weather Team for updates HERE and download the KY3 First Alert Weather App.

