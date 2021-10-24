FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Storm Prediction Center issues Tornado Warning in Morgan County

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Storm Prediction Center issued a Tornado Warning for Morgan County, while most counties in the Ozarks remain under a tornado watch amid severe weather Sunday.

The latest tornado warning lasts until 5:30 p.m. in parts of Miller County:

Tornado Warning including Syracuse MO until 5:30 PM CDT pic.twitter.com/7jEoVxbRYT — NWS Springfield (@NWSSpringfield) October 24, 2021

When a tornado warning is issued a tornado has been sighted or indicated by weather radar and there is imminent danger to life and property. If you’re in the area of a tornado warning, seek shelter immediately.

Dozens of Missouri counties are under a tornado watch until 10 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. During a tornado watch, atmospheric conditions are favorable for a tornado to develop, but a tornado has not yet been sighted or indicated by weather radar.

The following counties in Missouri are currently under a tornado watch:

Adair, MO

Andrew, MO

Audrain, MO

Barry, MO

Barton, MO

Bates, MO

Benton, MO

Boone, MO

Buchanan, MO

Caldwell, MO

Callaway, MO

Camden, MO

Carroll, MO

Cass, MO

Cedar, MO

Chariton, MO

Christian, MO

Clay, MO

Clinton, MO

Cole, MO

Cooper, MO

Crawford, MO

Dade, MO

Dallas, MO

Daviess, MO

DeKalb, MO

Dent, MO

Douglas, MO

Franklin, MO

Gasconade, MO

Gentry, MO

Greene, MO

Grundy, MO

Henry, MO

Hickory, MO

Howard, MO

Howell, MO

Iron, MO

Jackson, MO

Jasper, MO

Jefferson, MO

Johnson, MO

Knox, MO

Laclede, MO

Lafayette, MO

Lawrence, MO

Lewis, MO

Lincoln, MO

Linn, MO

Livingston, MO

Macon, MO

Maries, MO

Marion, MO

McDonald, MO

Miller, MO

Moniteau, MO

Monroe, MO

Montgomery, MO

Newton, MO

Oregon, MO

Osage, MO

Ozark, MO

Pettis, MO

Phelps, MO

Pike, MO

Platte, MO

Polk, MO

Pulaski, MO

Ralls, MO

Randolph, MO

Ray, MO

Reynolds, MO

Saline, MO

Shannon, MO

Shelby, MO

St. Charles, MO

St. Clair, MO

St. Louis, MO

St. Louis City, MO

Stone, MO

Sullivan, MO

Taney, MO

Texas, MO

Vernon, MO

Warren, MO

Washington, MO

Webster, MO

Wright, MO

The following counties in Arkansas are currently under a tornado watch:

Baxter, AR

Benton, AR

Boone, AR

Carroll, AR

Cleburne, AR

Conway, AR

Crawford, AR

Faulkner, AR

Franklin, AR

Fulton, AR

Izard, AR

Johnson, AR

Logan, AR

Madison, AR

Marion, AR

Montgomery, AR

Newton, AR

Perry, AR

Polk, AR

Pope, AR

Scott, AR

Searcy, AR

Sebastian, AR

Stone, AR

Van Buren, AR

Washington, AR

Yell, AR

The KY3 First Alert Weather Team is tracking the potential for severe weather through Sunday evening. Rain, hail and strong winds are also likely through the night. Stay ahead of changing weather while on-the-go with the KY3 First Alert Weather app.

