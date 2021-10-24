Advertisement

Grip’N’Rip baseball league ‘playing’ it forward in championship game

By Kaitlyn Schumacher
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OZARK, Mo. (KY3) - The Grip’N’Rip Baseball League is playing it forward on Sunday. The Ozark Mountian Ducks and the Moon City Mavericks will be face off in the championship game at U.S. Baseball Park while helping others.

The Grip’N’Rip baseball league is a wood-bat league in southwest Missouri for athletes looking for a second chance to play ball. Now in its sixth season, the GRBL consists of six teams.

“It’s a neat way that we can enjoy what we’re doing, push ourselves to be the best on the field and know that we’re making a difference in the community as well,” said Ethan Bryan with the Ozark Mountian Ducks. “I love baseball, and to use baseball as a way to bring hope and joy and good into the world is one of my favorite things.”

The GRBL teams play from August to October. Each week, 20% of the ticket sales go to a local nonprofit. This week, the money raised from ticket sales will be split between eight different organizations.

“Originally, the goal was to try and get a good baseball product on the field,” said Grip’N’Rip Commissioner Tony Lewis. “We achieved that, and the next goal was to try and create a big family-friendly environment. Then, the next thing we wanted to do is make this a baseball league built by the community. Let’s also make it for the community.”

The nonprofits that the league supports include:

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters
  • Hand in Hand Multicultural Center
  • Kadens Crew / Cystic Fibrosis Foundation
  • Gynca
  • Community Blood Center of the Ozarks
  • Care to Learn
  • Rescue One Animal Shelter
  • To Write Love on Her Arms

The championship game is scheduled for noon on Sunday at the U.S. Baseball Park. Tickets are available only $5.

